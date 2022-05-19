O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 75,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,742 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $61,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

