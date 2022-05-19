O3Swap (O3) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,416% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00772465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00475403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033067 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,751.61 or 1.66505702 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008985 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

