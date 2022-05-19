Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.14.

OAS stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 35.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

