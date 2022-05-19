Odyssey 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $246,713.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $833,933.97 and $246,713.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.38 or 0.99960404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.