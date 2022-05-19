OKCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,387.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $223,121.60 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,091.67 or 0.99768786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,020,777 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.