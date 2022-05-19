Omni Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00233922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016742 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,344 coins and its circulating supply is 563,028 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

