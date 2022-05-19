ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

