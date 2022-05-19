ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $33,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

