Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $12.79 on Monday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.