Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.