Oppenheimer Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $22.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE FIGS opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. FIGS has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,927,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

