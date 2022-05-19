Oppenheimer Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $22.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.
NYSE FIGS opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. FIGS has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,927,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FIGS (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
