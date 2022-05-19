OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,406.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $262,868.58 and $25,406.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00783164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00445162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033164 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.41 or 1.56911791 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008674 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

