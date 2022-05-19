Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,929 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 8,971,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,146. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

