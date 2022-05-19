ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0048

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $190,597.65 and $1,883.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

