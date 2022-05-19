Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ORZCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of ORZCF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
