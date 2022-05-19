Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Buys A$190,681.50 in Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) insider Gordon Naylor bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.58 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,681.50 ($133,343.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Orica (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.