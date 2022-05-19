Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Buys A$190,681.50 in Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) insider Gordon Naylor bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.58 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,681.50 ($133,343.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica (Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.