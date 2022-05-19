Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $179,841.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00048187 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

