Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

