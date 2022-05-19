OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.48% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

