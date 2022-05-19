Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 1.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.88 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 201,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 346,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

In related news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 400,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($108,481.26). Also, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 30,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,656.80).

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

