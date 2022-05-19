PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

