PAC Protocol Market Cap Reaches $12.86 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $132,545.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002225 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,589,178,332 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

