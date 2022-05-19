Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $165.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

PKG traded down $7.72 on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 780,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,191. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

