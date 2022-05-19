Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 1,071,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,792,780. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

