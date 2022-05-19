Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PTN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 3,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,438. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

PTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

