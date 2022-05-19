Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $21.86. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 35,135 shares trading hands.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 111,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 245,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

