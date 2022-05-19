Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $21.86. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 35,135 shares trading hands.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.