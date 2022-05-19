Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$44.75 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$44.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.09.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 45.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$26.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

