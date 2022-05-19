Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

