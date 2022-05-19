Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $7.22 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $3.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,525.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00628010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.78 or 1.87873952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,568,107 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

