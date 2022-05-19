Pangolin Trading Up 13.1% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Pangolin has a market cap of $7.42 million and $2.66 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00783164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00445162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033164 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.41 or 1.56911791 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,737,450 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.