Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,620. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.93.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

