Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $177.44. 3,232,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,322,228. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

