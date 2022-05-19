Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

ONON stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,114. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

