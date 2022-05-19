Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 12,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

