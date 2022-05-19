Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,801,000 after acquiring an additional 227,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $272.42 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

