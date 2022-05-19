Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $59.54. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.