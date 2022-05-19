Pantheon Investment Group LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 348,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NCLH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

