Pantheon Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $655.14. 12,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,080. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

