Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 251,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 356.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 186,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

