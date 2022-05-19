Pantheon Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 4.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.24. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

