Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.68.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

