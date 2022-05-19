Peony (PNY) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Peony has a market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $83,260.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 235,560,701 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

