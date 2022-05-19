PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP David Flavell Sells 5,150 Shares of Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.