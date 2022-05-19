Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

