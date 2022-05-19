Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

