Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.20

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.08), with a volume of 194206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,565 ($31.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,798.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,851.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 209.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

