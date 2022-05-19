Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 510 ($6.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.05).

PETS stock opened at GBX 274.60 ($3.39) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

