Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 60.9% Higher Over Last Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $469,819.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.85 or 0.99826304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019224 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00212334 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.