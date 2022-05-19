PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 647,731 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

